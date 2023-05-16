Shilpa Shetty Invests Rs 2.25 Crore In Shark Tank India Fame Start-Up WickedGud

WickedGud, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) start-up, announced on Monday that it has raised an investment of Rs 2.25 crore from actress Shilpa Shetty. WickedGud is a Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) start-up registered as 100percent Nourishment Pvt Ltd.

According to WickedGud’s press release, the actress said, “We are always on the lookout for nutritious food. I am very impressed with Wickedgud’s products. My kids are also very fond of them. This motivated me to invest in this company."

Company CEO and co-founder Bhuman Dani said that they all know Shilpa’s passion for food and fitness.

“Her mindfulness of wholesome food aligns with our brand values and mission. Getting her support will help us in reaching the maximum number of people, and provide them with natural and nutritious food. We believe that her influence will help us reach a wider audience, promoting conscious consumption," Dani said.

The company manufactures and sells a range of healthy products, which are free of any artificial products like flour (maida), and monosodium glutamate (MSG). These products are made from natural ingredients like wheat flour, pulses, rice, gram, oats and jowar and use innovative Steaming and Convection Air Drying (SCAD) technology instead of deep frying.

Founded in 2021 by Bhuman Dani, Monish Debnath and Saumya Biswas, the company has received funding from many prominent firms including Titan Capital, Mumbai Angels, NB Ventures, Dholakia Ventures and Venture Catalyst Marquee. It earlier also received funding from BOAT co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India.

WickedGud’s sole aim is to ‘Unjunk’ India and the brand has achieved 300% growth in the last year, thanks to its 100% natural products. It got further exposure from Shark Tank India season 2’s Grand finale episode.

The company has its centres in UAE, Singapore, Mauritius and Nepal.

WickedGud products can be purchased online. Apart from the company’s website, the products are available on Amazon Blinkit, BigBasket, Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto and Flipkart.