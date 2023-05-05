Should You Buy Property With A Full Payment Agreement? Legal Expert Weighs In

When a property is purchased, the legal transfer of ownership occurs only after the property has been registered. This is a highly complex legal process that involves several laws and has significant financial implications for the buyer. It is, therefore, of utmost importance to have a fair understanding of this legal process. To formalise the transfer of a property from one person to another, it is necessary to register the transaction at the sub-registrar’s office and pay certain dues such as stamp duty. This process is commonly referred to as the registry of property. The question that arises is whether purchasing property solely on a full payment agreement without completing the registry is a profitable deal.

Advocate Sudhir Saharan of the Punjab and Haryana High Court told News18 that buying a property solely through a full payment agreement is not a fair deal at all. If you want to invest your hard-earned money in property, it is best to buy a property that can be registered, according to him. He said that methods such as full payment agreements or wills should always be avoided to save on stamp duty.

A full payment agreement is simply a means of comforting the mind:

According to Advocate Saharan, a full payment agreement relies solely on the trust and relationship between two parties. Purchasing property based on a full payment agreement is merely a way to reassure oneself. It should be noted that neither Power of Attorney nor full payment agreement grants legal ownership of any property. Cases arise frequently where individuals take possession of a property solely based on a full payment agreement, only to have the original seller later claim ownership of the property.

In addition to this, it often happens that after the death of the property seller, only their children or close relatives stake claim to the property. In such situations, the person who made the full payment agreement and invested money faces difficulties. A full payment agreement does not serve as a legal ownership document, and the property mutation application may be rejected. Such cases are generally weak in court, and without a registry, you cannot prove your ownership rights on the property. The possibility of losing the property is high in this case.

Is it possible to complete the property registration process based on a full payment agreement?

According to Advocate Saharan, the registry can be executed based on a full payment agreement if there is no dispute between the buyer and the seller. If we specifically refer to Haryana, then in case the seller of the property declines to register the property after the full payment agreement, the court can be approached to finalise the agreement. However, certain conditions need to be met to pursue this option.

To make the full payment agreement legally binding, it must be executed on the appropriate stamp paper and signed by both the buyer and seller, along with the signatures of witnesses. Furthermore, if the property’s value exceeds Rs 2 lakh, payment should be made via check or bank transfer. According to Advocate Sudhir Saharan, if the full payment agreement satisfies these conditions, the buyer’s claim becomes more robust and the court can compel the seller to register the property.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here