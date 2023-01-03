CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » Business » Shriram Finance Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates By Up To 30 Basis Points
1-MIN READ

Shriram Finance Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates By Up To 30 Basis Points

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 11:19 IST

Delhi, India

In a tenor of 36 months, the company raised the interest rate by 10 bps, from 8.05% to 8.15%.

In a tenor of 36 months, the company raised the interest rate by 10 bps, from 8.05% to 8.15%.

Shriram Finance raised interest rates on deposits maturing in 18 months from 7.30% to 7.50%.

The largest retail non-banking finance company (NBFC) in India and a member of the Shriram Group, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) announced an increase in fixed deposit rates for different Shriram Unnati Deposit tenures of 5 to 30 basis points (0.05% p.a. to 0.30% p.a.). Customers can earn income on FDs up to 9.36% starting January 1, 2023, but only under specified circumstances.

Shriram Finance raised interest rates on deposits maturing in 18 months from 7.30% to 7.50%, while the firm raised interest rates on deposits maturing in 12 months by 30 basis points (bps), from 7.00% to 7.30%. While the NBFC will continue to offer an interest rate of 8% on a tenor of 30 months, Shriram Finance has raised the interest rate on a 24-month tenor by 25 bps, from 7.50% to 7.75%.

In a tenor of 36 months, the company raised the interest rate by 10 bps, from 8.05% to 8.15%. In a tenor of 42 months, Shriram Finance raised the interest rate by 5 bps, from 8.15% to 8.20%. Deposits with maturities of 48 and 60 months will now get interest rates of 8.25% and 8.45%, respectively, which are both 5 bps and 15 bps, higher than the previous rates of 8.20% and 8.30%, respectively.

Senior citizens will receive an additional interest rate of 0.50% from SFL; all renewals receive an additional rate of 0.25% per year, and female depositors receive an additional rate of 0.10%. The company offers a maximum annual interest rate of 8.45% on regular deposits with a tenor of 60 months; however, senior citizens receive an additional 50 bps higher interest rate of 8.99%, and renewals of deposits made by senior women citizen receive a maximum interest rate of 9.36% (0.10%+0.50% +0.25% additional).

RELATED NEWS

Shriram Finance is offering a maximum interest rate of 8.72% for regular deposit schemes plus renewals — a maximum interest rate of 9.26% for senior citizen deposit schemes plus renewals, a maximum return of 8.55% for deposits made by women, a maximum interest rate of 9.09% for women who are senior citizens, and a maximum return of 8.82% for renewals made by women on 60-month terms. According to the business, investments would be available for all of the aforementioned tenures, both offline and online.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Business
  2. business news
  3. Fixed deposits
first published:January 03, 2023, 11:19 IST
last updated:January 03, 2023, 11:19 IST
Read More