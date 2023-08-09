CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » SJVN Net Profit Declines 55% to Rs 272 Crore in Q1
1-MIN READ

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 16:11 IST

New Delhi, India

SJVN Q1. (File photo/News18)

SJVN's total income declines to Rs 744.39 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,072.23 crore in the year-ago period

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Wednesday reported an over 55 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.75 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 609.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 744.39 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,072.23 crore in the year-ago period.

