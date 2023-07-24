Skyball Enters Smartwatch Segment, Eyes Rs 40 Crore Revenue This Year

Skyball, the new-age consumer electronics brand focused on home audio and smart accessories, has announced its entry into the smartwatch category. The company eyes a turnover of Rs 100 crore in its first year, and expects smartwatches to contribute about Rs 40 crore to its overall revenue.

“Skyball will launch five new smartwatch models this year, starting with the launch of Skyfit Elevate and Skyfit Rigor in August 2023. These watches boast the most advanced features, including state-of-the-art AMOLED displays, ensuring vibrant visuals and crisp clarity. Skyball will target consumers seeking affordable premium products in a price range of Rs 1999 to 4499. With the launch of Skyball smartwatches, customers can expect best-in-class performance, design, and functionality," the company said in a statement.

The company is committed to delivering exceptional quality and aims to achieve a sales volume of 1,00,000 units within the smartwatch category this year, with an estimated 40 per cent of its business derived from smartwatches.

With a projected turnover of Rs 100 crore in its first year, Skyball expects smartwatches to contribute approximately Rs 40 crore to its overall revenue.

Sandeep Gupta, chairman and managing director of Skyball, said, “Our vision for Skyball is to provide customers with premium, feature-rich smartwatches that offer great value for money. We have carefully designed and developed Skyfit Elevate and Skyfit Rigor to exceed expectations and cater to the diverse needs of our customers. We have exciting plans for the festive season and have lined up several new products across categories."

Skyball has partnered with its parent company, Videomax International Pvt Ltd, for the manufacturing and assembly of its smartwatches, according to the statement.