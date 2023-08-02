Sleeping At Railway Station To $1.9 Billion Net Worth, Check Businessman Satyanarayan Nuwal's Journey

The ones who never give up, despite the challenges, are usually the ones who end up winning the battles of life. Satyanarayan Nuwal, Solar Industries India’s chairman, is one such individual who has been one of the biggest examples of grit and tenacity. Despite all the hurdles he has faced in his life, he has now made a name for himself in the country.

Satyanarayan Nuwal founded the Nagpur-based industrial explosives and ammunition company in 1995. The major revenue of the company comes from exports, state-owned coal companies and defence for the entrepreneur. He has built his business empire through sheer hard work.

Nuwal was born into a poor family in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. His father used to work as an accountant for the government. Since the start, the financial situation of his family had not been good. His grandfather used to run a grocery shop and he used to sit with him after school. Due to the challenging circumstances, he couldn’t complete his education and studied only till the 10th standard. But he spent a lot of time with his mentor and equipped himself with many business-related skills.

Later, he got married at the age of 18 and shifted to Chandrapur, Maharashtra. He even joined a small chemical and trading firm, but it failed. He began to have problems affording the basic necessities as well. There were times when he even used to sleep at the railway station but he didn’t give up and kept working hard. Later, he met Abdul Sattar Allah, a man who had a licence for industrial explosives but was uninterested in doing business with Satyanarayan. But he saw this as an opportunity and slowly started renting explosive magazines.

Later, he even began selling ammunition to coal miners. As the number of consignments grew, he decided to start Solar Industries in 1995. The company became the first private company that was licenced by the government to manufacture explosives for the Indian armed forces during the war.

According to reports, Satyanarayan Nuwal owns 73 per cent of the company. He was ranked 72nd on the Forbes India Rich List for 2022 and has an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion.