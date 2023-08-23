Small Boutique To Iconic Luxury Brand, Gianni Versace's Label Earns Rs 11,000 Crore Yearly

Gianni Versace, born in 1946, was a dynamic and skilled fashion designer hailing from Reggio Calabria, a southern Italian region. He gained prominence in the field of fashion and, alongside his siblings Santo and Donatella, established the highly prosperous House of Versace after introducing his inaugural collection in Milan in 1978.

Gianni Versace’s mother was a skilled tailor who sewed clothes at home. Learning by observing his mother’s work, Gianni developed a unique passion for fashion. Creating his first dress at the age of 9, he cemented his desire to become a fashion designer from a young age.

At 26, Gianni relocated to Milan, renowned as Italy’s fashion hub. In 1973, he took on the role of designer for the ‘Byblos’ fashion brand. After five years, he went on to establish his own small boutique on Milan’s renowned shopping street, Via della Spiga. This boutique, named Versace, marked the beginning of the iconic journey of the brand.

Presently, the Versace enterprise generates an annual revenue of around Rs 11,000 crore. Founded by Gianni, the son of a seamstress, the brand’s origins trace back to his childhood when he observed his mother sewing. Evolving from a modest Italian boutique, Versace ascended to join the ranks of the world’s most esteemed luxury brands.

By the time of his death in 1997, Gianni Versace had achieved worldwide acclaim as one of the foremost fashion designers. Within a span of fewer than two decades, he established a global fashion empire that not only elevated Italy’s position in the industry but also became synonymous with fashion.

Currently, Versace boasts a global presence with 223 stores worldwide and a network of over 1500 wholesalers. Capri Holdings, the parent company of Versace, employs around 5,000 individuals. The brand’s product range encompasses a diverse array of offerings, spanning from luxury apparel and watches to eyewear and fragrances.

Gianni Versace referred to his sister Donatella as “my perfect woman," a figure said to have inspired him. Her role in shaping the visual identity and triumph of the Versace brand is immeasurable. Following Gianni’s untimely passing away in 1997, she assumed the position of creative director.

Donatella Versace introduced a contemporary and edgy essence to the label, serving as a counterpoint to Gianni’s enduring grace. She expressed her intention to infuse strength and enjoyment when designing, aiming for a bold and modern approach.