Small Finance Banks Suryoday And Unity Hike FD Rates, Senior Citizens To Get 9.5% Per Annum

Unity Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank have recently made headlines by increasing their Fixed Deposit (FD) rates for both general and senior citizen depositors. This move comes as a direct response to the changing repo rates set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As of now, the period for FDs in these banks can range from 7 days to 10 years, and the interest rates are determined based on the amount deposited and the duration of the deposit.

Unity Small Finance Bank has raised its FD rates to an attractive 9.5 percent per annum, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering a competitive 9.4% interest rate for FD deposits. These rates differ for general citizens and senior citizens, providing added incentives for elderly depositors. The revised FD rates have been effective since June 14 for Unity SFB and July 5 for Suryoday SFB.

Let’s take a closer look at the specific FD rates offered by each bank for different periods:

Unity Small Finance Bank:

For a deposit duration of 501 days, the FD rate stands at 8.75% for general citizens, while senior citizens enjoy a higher rate of 9.25%.

Over a longer period of 1001 days, Unity SFB offers an attractive 9% interest rate per annum for general citizens and a rewarding 9.5% annual interest rate for senior citizens.

These revised rates can be viewed on the official website of Unity SFB, providing transparency and ease for potential investors. By offering higher returns, the bank aims to encourage more customers to consider fixed deposits as a reliable investment option.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank:

For FD deposits under Rs 2 crore, Suryoday SFB has increased interest rates across various periods. For instance, for a duration of one year to 15 months, the new interest rate for non-senior citizens stands at 8.51% per annum. Senior citizens are offered a higher interest rate of 9.04% for the same time frame.

Similarly, for a deposit duration between 15 months to two years, general citizens can avail of an FD interest rate of 8.77%, while senior citizens receive an even more attractive rate of 9.31%.

For a more extended period of 5 years, both general citizens and senior citizens can enjoy highly competitive FD rates of 9.4% and 9.42%, respectively.

These new rates are displayed on the official website of Suryoday SFB, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their financial investments.