CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaIncome Tax ReturnBank Holidays July
Home » Business » Smart Strategies For Repaying Student Loans End Easing Financial Burden
1-MIN READ

Smart Strategies For Repaying Student Loans End Easing Financial Burden

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 07:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Depending on the loan type, income-driven programs can extend the repayment period to 20 or 25 years.(Representational Image)

Depending on the loan type, income-driven programs can extend the repayment period to 20 or 25 years.(Representational Image)

When it comes to repaying student loans, borrowers have several methods to choose from.

Education loan becomes a necessity for most people to move forward in their career path. Like any other finance option, education loan, their quantum and repayment requires thorough planning considering all the aspects. By understanding various repayment options at hand, students can make informed decisions to alleviate the burden on their pockets.

It’s important to note that loan repayment terms can differ based on the country where the loans were obtained.

Also Read: International Higher Education: Discover The Economic Advantages Of Study Abroad Programs

Exploring Repayment Methods:

When it comes to repaying student loans, borrowers have several methods to choose from. These options include standard repayment, extended repayment and income-driven repayment plans. Each approach offers distinct advantages and considerations, allowing students to tailor their repayment strategy to their specific needs.

Popular Repayment Options:

Let’s delve into some of the most commonly considered repayment options:

Standard Repayment Plan:

Under the standard repayment plan, borrowers are required to make fixed monthly payments over a term of up to 10 years. However, the loan term may be shorter depending on the borrowed amount. This plan is typically recommended for individuals seeking to minimize the total interest paid over time.

Graduated Repayment Plan:

The graduated repayment plan begins with smaller monthly instalments that rise steadily over time. This approach assumes that borrowers’ incomes will rise as they progress in their careers. It can be a suitable choice for those expecting an upward trajectory in their earning potential.

Income-Driven Repayment Plan:

Income-driven repayment programs provide an alternative approach that takes borrowers’ discretionary income into account. Monthly payments are calculated based on a percentage of the borrower’s income, typically ranging from 10 to 20 per cent. For individuals facing unemployment or financial hardship, payments can be as low as 0, subject to annual adjustments.

Depending on the loan type, income-driven programs can extend the repayment period to 20 or 25 years. It is crucial to carefully review the specific repayment methods and conditions applicable to the preferred country of residence.

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:June 27, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 07:00 IST