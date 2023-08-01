Soaring Spice Prices Add To Inflation Woes For Middle-class In Delhi

After the shortage of pulses and tomatoes in the country, there has been a tremendous jump in the prices of spices now. Due to the rains, there has been a drastic reduction in the arrival of spices in the retail and wholesale markets of the country. While its impact is faced by every person. According to reports, in the last 10–15 days, the prices of many spices like cumin, turmeric, red chili, clove, cinnamon, and dry ginger have doubled. Now people are wondering if these spices will be sold in the market, like tomatoes, at government rates.

Inflation is a major problem in a country like India. Reports suggest that for the last several months, the prices of pulses and refined oil have been very high. Along with these, the price of tomatoes was also high over the past almost two months.

Now that the prices of spices have increased, the middle class is expectedly facing more difficulties. As per reports, last year the wholesale price of cumin was Rs 300 per kg, which has increased to Rs 700–800 this year. Now its price has gone up to Rs 1200 in the retail market. Similarly, there has been a jump in the prices of cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, and dry ginger.

Khari Baoli in Delhi-NCR is the biggest spice market. Usually, the prices of spices here are low, but for the last few days, the wholesale prices of spices have been on fire in this market as well. Spices wholesaler Saurabh Agarwal says, “The prices of spices have increased tremendously in the last few days. The main reason is the decline of spices’ arrival. When harvesting was taking place in several areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, it rained, which had an impact on the yield. Because of this, the cost of spices has risen in the past few days, including cumin, clove, and dried ginger. If things turn out properly, it is expected that the prices of spices will start coming down in the first or second week of August."