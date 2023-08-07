Sonata Software Sees 'Bullish Momentum', Share Price Increases By 5000% In 10 Years

Sonata Software Ltd is an Indian information technology services company whose shares have brought great returns to investors in a period of one to ten years. The stock returns have been around 5000 per cent in the last decade. As per experts, the bullish trend, or the upward trend in the prices of Sonata Software’s stock will continue in the stock market.

Sonata Software is included in the list of multi-bagger stocks, which give manifold returns to investors in the long or short term. As per reports, Sonata Software shares have increased by 5000 per cent in the last 10 years. In August 2013, the share of Sonata Software was trading at Rs 18. Currently, its price is Rs 1,039. 10 years ago, if 10,000 was invested in the shares of this company, then its current value would be more than Rs 5.5 lakh in 2023.

Apart from this, Sonata Software’s stock has given more than 300 per cent return in the last five years. This means that the price of the stock has tripled over this time period and has given a return of almost 100 per cent in a year.

The market capitalisation of Sonata Software is around Rs 14,500 crore among BSE 500 companies. According to Money Control’s most recent shareholding data, public shareholders have a 42.87 per cent stake. Promoters on the other hand hold a 28.177 per cent stake and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) hold 14.31 per cent and 13.59 per cent stakes respectively.

The total revenue of Sonata Software grew by 8 per cent per year to Rs 235 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023 which ended in June in comparison to Rs 218 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022. As per reports published, analysts said that the stock has been witnessing an upward trend on the daily and weekly chart patterns. The Head of Research at Share India, Ravi Singh stated that the stock is showing “bullish momentum” in the near term and can touch 1150 levels from a medium-term perspective.