S&P Global India Is One of India's Top-50 Companies To Work For In 2023: Survey

Great Place To Work India, a global organisation on workplace culture, has recognised S&P Global India as one of India’s best companies to work for, for the third consecutive year. With this, S&P Global India has jumped to 43rd position, progressing 24 ranks from its previous position of 67 in 2022, among India’s Top-100 Companies for 2023.

Great Place To Work, through its proprietary For All Model and Trust Index Survey, gives companies the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities.

S&P Global India currently has a strength of over 12,500 employees located across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida with a diversity rate of 35 per cent within its workforce.

Nilam Patel, managing director (India operations) of S&P Global, said, “It is such an honour to be ranked as one of India’s best companies to work for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the amasing individuals who make S&P Global India truly exceptional. Our ‘People First’ philosophy enables us to build a more inclusive and equitable culture driven by our core values of Discovery, Partnership, and Integrity. It is this culture and focus on our people that truly sets us apart."

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Great Place To Work India, said, “At Great Place To Work, we believe in the ‘For All’ methodology, where leaders embrace diversity and foster a sense of belonging, irrespective of one’s demography. Our recent study, ‘India’s Best Companies to Work for- 2023’, showcases the remarkable impact of providing a great workplace experience."

Ramaswamy said ensuring equal opportunities for all demographics not only results in 8 per cent higher productivity but also drives a 10 per cent increase in innovation. Embracing For All Leadership has, on average, led to 63 per cent more employees finding meaning in their jobs, making a difference, and creating a better future.