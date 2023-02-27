CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stocks to WatchNew Tax RegimeEPFOBank FD Interest RatesLayoffs
Home » Business » SpiceJet to Sell Cargo Biz To Subsidiary, To Raise Up To Rs 2,500 Crore via QIP
1-MIN READ

SpiceJet to Sell Cargo Biz To Subsidiary, To Raise Up To Rs 2,500 Crore via QIP

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 12:49 IST

New Delhi, India

SpiceJet to Sell Cargo Biz To Subsidiary, To Raise Up To Rs 2,500 Crore via QIP. (Photo: IANS)

SpiceJet to Sell Cargo Biz To Subsidiary, To Raise Up To Rs 2,500 Crore via QIP. (Photo: IANS)

Carlyle Aviation Partners has agreed to convert its outstanding lease rental into equity

Spicejet’s board has approved the slump sale of cargo business to its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd (SXPL). SXPL will issue Rs 2,556 crore worth of equity shares and debentures to the company for the logistics business, according to a BSE filing on Monday.

Spicejet’s board on Monday also approved the issuance of of qualified institutional placement (QIP) for up to Rs 2,500 crore, apart from announcing settlement with aircraft kessir castlelake.

“In terms of special resolution(s) passed by members of the Company and subject to receipt of final NOC of the lenders, the Board of Directors of the Company has agreed to enter into a business transfer agreement with its subsidiary namely SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited (SXPL) for transfer of its cargo business undertaking as a going concern, on slump sale basis," according to the BSE filing.

It added that accordingly, cargo business shall be exclusively undertaken by SXPL effective April 1, 2023 or such other date as may be finalised. The consideration for said transfer of cargo business undertaking shall be discharged by SXPL by issuance of securities in the combination of equity shares and compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) to the company for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,555.77 crore.

According to the filing, Carlyle Aviation Partners, one of its biggest lessors, has agreed to convert its outstanding lease rental into equity.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. spicejet
first published:February 27, 2023, 12:49 IST
last updated:February 27, 2023, 12:49 IST
Read More