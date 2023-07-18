Sri Lanka To Cambodia, 5 Countries With Favourable Exchange Rates For Indian Rupee

Planning a trip abroad can be expensive, especially for Indian travellers due to the relatively weaker currency. However, there are several countries where the Indian Rupee holds a higher value, making them budget-friendly destinations. Let’s explore these countries where you can enjoy a fulfilling travel experience without straining your wallet.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka, India’s neighbouring country, offers excellent value for Indian travellers. With an exchange rate of 1 Indian Rupee to 3.80 Sri Lankan Rupees, you can explore this beautiful island nation while keeping your costs low. From spiritual caves to captivating cultural experiences, Sri Lanka has much to offer within a reasonable budget, making it an ideal choice for a nearby getaway.

Japan: Despite being a developed country, Japan provides an advantageous exchange rate for Indian travellers. With 1 Indian Rupee equivalent to 1.69 Japanese Yen, you can experience the unique blend of traditional and modern attractions in this fascinating destination. Discover awe-inspiring shrines, breathtaking national parks, and iconic skyscrapers while enjoying the benefits of favourable currency exchange.

Indonesia: Indonesia is another country where the Indian Rupee holds a significant advantage. With an exchange rate of 1 Indian Rupee to 183.26 Indonesian Rupiah, you can indulge in the beauty of tropical beaches, majestic volcanoes, and rich historical and religious sites. Whether you choose Bali, Jakarta, or other Indonesian gems, this diverse country offers an affordable and captivating travel experience.

Vietnam: Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for budget-conscious travellers, including travel bloggers. With 1 Indian Rupee equivalent to 287.68 Vietnamese Dong, you can explore the enchanting landscapes, pristine beaches, and vibrant culture of this Southeast Asian gem. From the bustling streets of Hanoi to the stunning vistas of Ha Long Bay, Vietnam offers an incredible experience without breaking the bank.

Cambodia: Cambodia is an enticing option for travellers seeking affordability. With an exchange rate of 1 Indian Rupee to 50.11 Cambodian Riel, you can immerse yourself in the country’s rich history, awe-inspiring temples, and captivating culture. Explore the magnificent Angkor Wat, wander through the streets of Phnom Penh, and discover the charm of Cambodian hospitality while enjoying the advantages of a favourable currency exchange.