Income Tax SFT Filing Last Date: Entities Must File Today To Avoid Penalty; Know Details

A Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) is a document that must be filed by certain prescribed entities in India. The SFT provides information on specified financial transactions or any reportable account registered/recorded/maintained by the entity during the year. The information in the SFT is used by the Income-tax Department to keep a track of specified financial transactions carried on by a person during the year.

The Income Tax Department has tweeted informing about the key details of SFT.

“Last date to file Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) for FY 2022-23 is May 31st, 2023. Delay in filing SFT may entail penalty upto Rs 1000 for each day of default. Non-filing or filing inaccurate statements may also lead to levy of penalty," the IT department said.

Who needs to file SFT?

SFT has to be filed if your are;

Sub Registrar

Co-operative bank

Banking company

NBFC

Nidhi

Postmaster general

Issue of bonds, debentures or shares

Trustee of mutual fund or managing affairs of mutual fund

Foreign exchange dealer

Supplier of goods and services (whose accounts are required to be audited under section 448B of the IT Act

Company paying dividend

Company buying back its shares

The SFT must be filed immediately following the financial year in which the transaction is registered or recorded. The SFT can be filed electronically or in paper form.

The SFT is required to be filed in Form No. 61A for transactions entered with third parties during FY 2022-23 as per rule 114E of the IT Rules, 1962.

The following information must be provided in the SFT:

The name and address of the reporting entity

The PAN of the reporting entity

The type of transaction

The date of the transaction

The amount of the transaction

The name and address of the other party to the transaction

The SFT is an important tool for the Income-tax Department to track high-value transactions and to identify potential tax evasion. By filing the SFT, the reporting entities are helping the Income-tax Department to enforce the tax laws and to ensure that everyone pays their fair share of taxes.