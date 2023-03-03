Only two months ago, Elon Musk tweeted that he was looking for a ‘suitable replacement’ for the position of Twitter’s CEO. He tweeted, “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,”. He took the decision after an online poll on the microblogging site whose results were to replace Elon Musk with another worthy chief executive officer. Soon after the news spread, many anticipated the names of Jack Dorsey and Parag Agarwal. But even after months, the position is handled by Elon Musk as he has not found ‘someone foolish enough’ to take the responsibility.

Now after months, another supposed contender is added to the list — The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis. But who is Steve Davis and why has his name surfaced now? As reported by Money Control, Davis is heading Musk’s tunnel construction venture and was also active in Twitter’s overhaul. It is also said that Steve Davis was asked to reduce the cost of the company and hence he suggested layoffs.

Who Is Steve Davis?

The CEO of Musk’s infrastructure and tunnel construction services company, The Boring Company, has led a fascinating existence. One of Elon Musk’s first employees at SpaceX was Davis, who has master’s degrees in both particle physics and aerospace engineering. Elon Musk reportedly challenged Davis to create a part that costs $120,000 with only $5,000, according to the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future. Fortunately, Steve Davis managed to do so after months of effort and kept the cost down to $3,900.

Before joining the Boring Company, Davis opened his own venture selling Yogurt. The shop used to give concessions to those customers who answered trivia or stump Davis with questions about Seinfeld or The Rock. Further, a discount was offered to those who could give a speech on the movie Braveheart. Subsequently, Steve Davis sold his store at $1 and opened a DC bar called Thomas Foolery. Thomas Foolery was the first place to accept Bitcoin.

