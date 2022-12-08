CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty Signals a Tepid Start; Dharmaj IPO Share Listing Today

By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 08:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Stock Market Live News Update: Good Morning! The Indian equity market are likely to open on a tepid note amid weak global cues on the weekly F&O expiry day. SGX Nifty hinted at a flat to negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures traded lower at the 18,665 level on the Singapore Exchange.

In the previous session, the Indian equity market continued to remain under pressure for the fourth straight session Read More

Dec 08, 2022 08:52 IST

Stock Market Live News Update: Rupee Gains 3 paise to 82.47 Against US Dollar

The rupee pared initial losses and settled marginally higher at 82.47 against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points.
Dec 08, 2022 08:51 IST

Stock Market Live News Update: Dharmaj Crop Guard Shares Listing on BSE and NSE

Dharmaj Crop Guard shares are to get listed on BSE and NSE today. Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO had received a good response from investors, and the company is likely to see a strong debut on stock exchanges. Dharmaj IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) indicates a listing gain of around 20 per cent. “The industry outlook is bullish as the upward momentum in pesticide industry output is expected to continue going forward, backed by a growth in food consumption in the domestic market amid an expected increase in population, government support for agriculture, demand from export markets, and the horticulture and floriculture markets, among others,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Dec 08, 2022 08:49 IST

Stock Market Live News Update: Market Likely to Consolidate Around Current Levels

“Even while reaffirming that “the Indian economy is doing well in a world of slowing growth and inflation fears” RBI Governor Saktikanta Das indicated that “the global spillovers are slowing down India’s economic momentum”. In this context the sharp dip in Brent crude below $78 has come as a shot in the arm of the economy. This has the potential to act as a fiscal stimulus for the economy while the monetary policy is tightening. Next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet. The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then. The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength.”- VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Dec 08, 2022 08:46 IST

Stock Market Live News Update: Oil Prices Steady After Sinking to 2022 Lows

​Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as U.S. production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand.
Dec 08, 2022 08:45 IST

Stock Market Live News Update: Stocks to watch

  1. Adani Transmission: Plans $29.6 billion transmission projects for green power
  2. Axis Bank: Likely to issue Rs 12,000 cr of tier-2 bonds
  3. Dharmaj Crop Guard to make stock market debut
  4. HCL Tech: Ties up with Intel, Mavenir for 5G enterprise solution
  5. Hero Motocorp: Cut to hold at HSBC; target price at Rs 3,130
  6. Lumax: To set up new greenfield project at Chakan
  7. Macrotech Developers: QIP floor price at Rs 1,022.75 per share
  8. TCS: To modernize BT Group’s legacy IT
Dec 08, 2022 08:41 IST

Stock Market Live News Update: Market on Wednesday

Following RBI’s 35 basis point rate hike and hawkish stance to bring inflation down, Sensex ended 216 points lower while the Nifty ended below the 18,600 mark. Global cues weren’t supportive of bulls either. Wednesday, was the third straight day of losses for the Nifty.

Read more

on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India raised the interest rates for the fifth consecutive time in this calendar year, continuing its fight against inflation.

At close, the Sensex was down 215.68 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 62,410.68, and the Nifty was down 82.30 points, or 0.44 percent, at 18,560.50.

Earlier in the day, the RBI’s monetary policy committee hiked the key repo rate by 35 bps as expected to 6.25 percent and maintained the stance at “withdrawal of accommodation”.

The market started on a cautious note ahead of the meeting and slipped into negative terrain after the policy announcement to remain rangebound through the session. Last-hour selling pushed the indices to near the day’s low.

NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance and IndusInd Bank were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers included Asian Paints, BPCL, HUL, Larsen and Toubro and Axis Bank.

Among sectors, except Nifty FMCG and PSU bank all indices ended in the red. The energy index was down a percent, while auto, information technology, metal and pharma indices were down 0.5 per cent each.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.4 per cent each.

On the BSE, power, metal and realty indices were down a percent each. Auto, healthcare and information technology indices each ended 0.5 percent lower. Capital goods and FMCG indices added 0.8 percent each.

