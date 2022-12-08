Stock Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty Signals a Tepid Start; Dharmaj IPO Share Listing Today

Read more

on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India raised the interest rates for the fifth consecutive time in this calendar year, continuing its fight against inflation.

At close, the Sensex was down 215.68 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 62,410.68, and the Nifty was down 82.30 points, or 0.44 percent, at 18,560.50.

Earlier in the day, the RBI’s monetary policy committee hiked the key repo rate by 35 bps as expected to 6.25 percent and maintained the stance at “withdrawal of accommodation”.

The market started on a cautious note ahead of the meeting and slipped into negative terrain after the policy announcement to remain rangebound through the session. Last-hour selling pushed the indices to near the day’s low.

NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance and IndusInd Bank were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers included Asian Paints, BPCL, HUL, Larsen and Toubro and Axis Bank.

Among sectors, except Nifty FMCG and PSU bank all indices ended in the red. The energy index was down a percent, while auto, information technology, metal and pharma indices were down 0.5 per cent each.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.4 per cent each.

On the BSE, power, metal and realty indices were down a percent each. Auto, healthcare and information technology indices each ended 0.5 percent lower. Capital goods and FMCG indices added 0.8 percent each.

