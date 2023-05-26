Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains Over 100 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Vodafone Idea Up 3%

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices opened lower on Friday morning amidst mixed sentiments across global markets.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets traded mixed overnight as investors awaited signs for debt ceiling deal.

That said, better-than-expected earnings from software company Nvidia helped NASDAQ Composite index gain over 1 per cent, while Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent, and the S&P 500 was up 0.8 per cent.

In Asia-Pacific, markets largely edged higher this morning after Japanese headline inflation eased to 3.2 per cent in May from 3.5 per cent in April. Nikkei 225, Topix, and Kospi indices rose up to 0.4 per cent, whereas Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

From the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude declined marginally to $76 per barrel, while WTI Crude gained 0.1 per cent to $71 per barrel.