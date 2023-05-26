CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rs 2,000 Note ExchangeGold Rates TodayFuel Prices In IndiaRetirement PlanningIncome Tax
Home » Business » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains Over 100 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Vodafone Idea Up 3%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Gains Over 100 pts, Nifty Above 18,350; Vodafone Idea Up 3%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Market Today

Market Today

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices opened lower on Friday morning amidst mixed sentiments across global markets.

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices opened lower on Friday morning amidst mixed sentiments across global markets.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets traded mixed overnight as investors awaited signs for debt ceiling deal.

That said, better-than-expected earnings from software company Nvidia helped NASDAQ Composite index gain over 1 per cent, while Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent, and the S&P 500 was up 0.8 per cent.

top videos

    In Asia-Pacific, markets largely edged higher this morning after Japanese headline inflation eased to 3.2 per cent in May from 3.5 per cent in April. Nikkei 225, Topix, and Kospi indices rose up to 0.4 per cent, whereas Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

    From the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude declined marginally to $76 per barrel, while WTI Crude gained 0.1 per cent to $71 per barrel.

    About the Author
    Aparna Deb
    Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. sensex
    first published:May 26, 2023, 09:27 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 09:27 IST