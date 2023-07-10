Struggling To Manage Your Finances? Read These Books To Get Experts' Help

Personal finance has become a crucial aspect of an individual’s life these days. People start planning their finances in their 20s to have a secure future. It has thus become important to gain knowledge on this topic. Are you interested in knowing more about planning your finances? Then these books might help you. Read on.

Let’s talk money- The book, written by Monika Halan, is available in both Hindi and English. With this book, Monika Halan offers you a feet-on-the-ground approach to building financial security. This is not a get-rich-quick guide, but it will help you make an intelligent system to live your dream life, rather than stay worried about the ‘right’ investment or ‘perfect’ insurance.

If God Was Your Financial Planner- This book is written by Suresh Sadagopan. This is written in the form of a story. The author imparts his expertise and wisdom through this book. It provides advice on life’s philosophy as well. After reading this, you might think that financial education has never been this enjoyable or simple!

Yours Financially- Written by Kalpesh Ashar, this book has everything you need to know about personal finance. This book also depicts the ups and downs of the financial journey. It gives a varied view of financial independence.

Happily Insured- It provides an easy-to-understand, thoughtful approach to addressing personal finance. The book covers all your insurance needs, which is practical and easy to comprehend and read. Insuring yourself carefully gives you the security and confidence needed to face the future.

The Wisest Owl- This book by Anupam Gupta tries to help young investors by offering them a framework they can use to create wealth in the long run. The book aims to answer some crucial questions based on personal finance. The book also tells the difference between passive investing and active investing.