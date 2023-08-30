'Surprised By Excellent Performance Of Indian Stock Market': Investor Jim Rogers

Famous American investor and financial commentator Jim Rogers recently praised India’s stock market. In a recent media interaction, Rogers said that the performance of the Indian stock market has been better than other markets, and he has been surprised by its excellent performance. The Indian stock market is at an all-time high right now. This is the result of someone doing a very good job, he said. Rogers added that there is no Indian stock in his portfolio and at present, he does not even intend to invest in any Indian company.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Jim Rogers said that at present, except in China, the stock markets around the world have strengthened. Even in Japan, there is a boom after 30 years. Rogers said, “I did not expect such strength in the Indian markets this year. I think someone has done a great job."

Jim Rogers added that he does not have stock in any Indian company right now. When asked the reason for his decision, he said, “Right now the Indian stock market is at its all-time high. I do not buy stocks when the market is at an all-time high. I am also not buying stocks of American companies because American markets are also close to all-time highs. I sit quietly when the markets are at all-time highs. I look at things and sometimes short sell."

Rogers has bought shares in many Chinese companies. However, he has not invested in Chinese companies in the recent past. He said that the property bubble has been forming in China for several years. When a bubble forms in the property market, it takes a long time to clear it. China’s economy is weak today compared to other countries, he added. But according to Jim Rogers, China also had the coronavirus worse than many other countries. So there are specific problems or specific reasons in China for stock to be down. But he looks at it as an opportunity. He hasn’t found anything but he is sure he will find investments in China again, Rogers concluded.