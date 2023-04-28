Swiggy Begins Levying 'Platform Fee' From Users On All Food Orders; Check Details

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has now started charging all users a “platform fee" of Rs 2 per food order in order to control its costs. The additional charge, which will remain the same irrespective of the order value, is initially being rolled out for customers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The charges have not become effective in cities like Delhi and Mumbai yet, as per a Moneycontrol report. The platform fee is over and above convenience/handling fees levied on users for food delivery, irrespective of whether they are Swiggy One customers or not. Platform fees are currently not applicable on Instamart deliveries.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here