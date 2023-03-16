CHANGE LANGUAGE
BoB Partners With TN Govt, Unveils Co-branded RuPay Debit Card For Pudhumai Penn Scheme
1-MIN READ

BoB Partners With TN Govt, Unveils Co-branded RuPay Debit Card For Pudhumai Penn Scheme

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 17:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Bank of Baroda has launched the debit card for 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme.

The Pudhumai Penn scheme by the government aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of the girls from government schools to higher educational institutions.

Public sector Bank of Baroda has partnered with the Government of Tamil Nadu to offer co-branded RuPay Platinum Debit Card in the state offering customised solutions to its users, the bank said on Thursday.

Bank of Baroda has launched the debit card that would be offered to the beneficiaries of the state government’s ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme.

Accordingly, the card offers personal accident insurance coverage upto Rs 2 lakh per annum and the joining and annual fees for the first year has been waived off, Bank of Baroda said in a statement.

The Pudhumai Penn scheme by the government aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of the girls from government schools to higher educational institutions. Through this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month would be provided to ever girl till the completion of their degree course.

Tamil Nadu government’s special implementation department principal secretary T Udhayachandran, along with Bank of Baroda general manager and zonal head A Saravanakumar launched the card in the presence of senior officials of the bank at an event here, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 16, 2023, 17:07 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 17:09 IST
