Tata Group Chairman's Salary Revealed: Know How Much N Chandrasekaran Earns In A Year

Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran received a total remuneration of Rs 113 crore during the financial year 2022-23, including Rs 100 crore as commission on profit, according to the company’s annual report 2022-23. In the previous year of 2021-22, Chandrasekaran, 60, was paid a total remuneration of Rs 109 crore.

According to Tata Sons’ annual report, Tata Sons Executive Director Sourabh Agrawal received a total remuneration of Rs 27.82 crore, including Rs 22 crore as commission.

N Chandrasekaran’s basic salary in 2022-23 stood at Rs 5.56 crore per year, plus other benefits.

TCS pays remuneration by salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances (fixed component) and commission (variable component) to its top executives. Variable pay, better understood as performance pay, depends primarily on the company’s performance.

Among Tata Sons directors, Harish Manwani, Vijay Singh, Bhaskar Bhat, Leo Puri and Ralf Speth received a remuneration of Rs 2.8 crore each for FY23 as commission. Anita George, who was appointed as an independent director in July 2022, was paid Rs 2.1 crore as remuneration.