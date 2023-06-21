Tata Motors Finance Extends Rs 25 Crore Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance (TMF), one of India’s leading automotive financiers, has partnered with BluSmart Mobility, India’s first and leading EV ride-hailing service, and EV charging superhub infrastructure operator, to facilitate the expansion of its fleet and operations in Delhi NCR. The said credit facility is offered in the form of an umbrella financing cum lease solution that will enable BluSmart to expand its fleet by 200 EVs.

The signing ceremony, which marks a significant milestone, was attended by distinguished individuals including Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO and Co-Founder of BluSmart and Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Finance; Anand Bang – Chief Operating Officer; Surinder Kamboj – Business Head Passenger Vehicles, alongside other dignitaries, and stakeholders from Tata Motors Finance, and BluSmart Mobilty.

Samrat Gupta, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Finance, stated, “Tata Motors Finance is dedicated to provide solutions to EV fleet operators within TML ecosystem in fulfilling their mobility expansion needs through tailor-made credit offerings. Our partnership with BluSmart Mobility bears testament to TMF’s commitment to EV mobility space."

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CEO & Co-Founder, BluSmart, said, “We are excited to partner with Tata Motors Finance to further strengthen the growth of BluSmart. The association will enable us to expand our fleet and enhance our presence in the market, providing efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation services to our consumers." Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) is the leading and most preferred financial Institution engaged in financing the entire range of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle. It is a non-deposit taking systemically important (ND-SI) NBFC.