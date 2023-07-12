Don’t Miss Out On Tax Breaks: Tips For Maximising Savings Before Filing ITR

Filing income tax returns (ITR) helps in documenting your income from various sources such as salary, business/profession, capital gains, rental income, and more. It ensures transparency and helps the tax authorities keep track of your income. By filing your ITR, you comply with the tax laws. It demonstrates your willingness to abide by the tax regulations and fulfil your civic responsibility as a taxpayer.

ITR filing is often required for various financial transactions such as applying for loans, obtaining visas, purchasing high-value assets, and more. Having a record of filed ITRs establishes your financial credibility and serves as proof of income.

It is not mandatory to claim deductions while filing your ITR. However, it is highly recommended to claim deductions if you are eligible for them. Deductions are specific expenses or investments allowed by the Income Tax Act that can be subtracted from your total income, thereby reducing your taxable income. Claiming deductions can significantly lower your tax liability and increase your tax savings.

Also Read: Income Tax FY 2022-23: Top Things You Should Keep In Mind While Filing ITR

There are various deductions available under different sections of the Income Tax Act, such as deductions for investments in specified financial instruments (e.g., Section 80C), deductions for medical insurance premiums (e.g., Section 80D), and more. It is important to carefully review the available deductions and claim those that apply to you, as it can result in substantial tax savings.