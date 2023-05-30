CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBDT Notifies E-Appeals Scheme; Check All Details Here
1-MIN READ

CBDT Notifies E-Appeals Scheme; Check All Details Here

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 17:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

The Income Tax department has notified the eappeals scheme, which will ensure electronic filing and processing of appeals.

The Income Tax department has notified the e-appeals scheme, which will ensure electronic filing and processing of appeals.

Under the ’e-Appeals Scheme, 2023’, the Joint Commissioner (Appeals) shall dispose of the appeals filed before it or allocated or transferred to it.

    The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

    Nangia Andersen India Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the implementation of e-appeals is a progressive step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 30, 2023, 17:59 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 17:59 IST