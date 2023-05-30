CBDT Notifies E-Appeals Scheme; Check All Details Here

The Income Tax department has notified the e-appeals scheme, which will ensure electronic filing and processing of appeals.

Under the ’e-Appeals Scheme, 2023’, the Joint Commissioner (Appeals) shall dispose of the appeals filed before it or allocated or transferred to it.

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

Nangia Andersen India Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the implementation of e-appeals is a progressive step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system.