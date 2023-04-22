Form 26AS Online: How To Download Your Tax Credit Statement?

Form 26AS is a consolidated tax credit statement issued by the Income Tax Department. It contains all the details of the taxes that have been deducted from your income and deposited with the government by your employer, bank, or any other deductor.

Why Form 26AS Is Needed?

Form 26AS includes information on tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collected at source (TCS), advance tax, self-assessment tax, and regular assessment tax. It also shows details of the tax refund that you may have received during the financial year.

It is an important document that taxpayers need to refer to while filing their income tax returns as it helps in calculating the total tax liability for the year and verifying the taxes paid with the tax department. The form can be accessed online through the Income Tax Department’s website by logging in to your account.

Who Requires Form 26AS?

Form 26AS is required to be filed by anyone who has a PAN and has received any of the following types of income during the financial year:

Income from;

Salary or pension

Interest on fixed deposits or savings account

Rent

Capital gains

Dividends

Any other source where tax has been deducted at source (TDS) by the payer

You can download your Tax Credit Statement or Form 26AS from the Income Tax Department’s e-filing website. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Login to ‘e-Filing’ Portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Go to the ‘My Account’ menu, click ‘View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)’ link.

Step 3: Read the disclaimer, click ‘Confirm’ and the user will be redirected to TDS-CPC Portal.

Step 4: In the TDS-CPC Portal, Agree the acceptance of usage. Click ‘Proceed’

Step 5: Click ‘View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)

Step 6: Select the ‘Assessment Year’ and ‘View type’ (HTML, Text or PDF)

Step 7: Click ‘View / Download’

Step 8: To export the Tax Credit Statement as PDF, view it as HTML > click on ‘Export as PDF’. ​

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here