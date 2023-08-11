CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gross Direct Tax Collection Grows 15.7% To Rs 6.53 Lakh Crore So Far In FY24
Gross Direct Tax Collection Grows 15.7% To Rs 6.53 Lakh Crore So Far In FY24

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 17:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Refunds amounting to Rs 69,000 crore have been issued till August 10

Gross direct tax collection grew 15.73 per cent to Rs 6.53 lakh crore till August 10 in the current financial year 2023-24, the income tax department said on Friday. Net direct tax collection after adjusting refunds stands at Rs 5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

“The provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 10th August, 2023, continue to register steady growth," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. The collection is 32.03 per cent of the total budget estimates of direct taxes for current fiscal 2023-24.

Refunds amounting to Rs 69,000 crore have been issued till August 10, which are 3.73 per cent higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.

first published:August 11, 2023, 17:21 IST
