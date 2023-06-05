GST Council May Clear Operational Framework Of GST Appellate Tribunal: Report

The GST Council, which is likely to meet in the third or fourth week of June, is set to clear the operational framework of the GST appellate tribunal, according to a Business Standard report. The 49th GST Council meeting in February accepted the report of a panel of state ministers to set up GST Appellate Tribunals with some modifications. The tribunal will deal with tax disputes and streamline resolution.

A 4-member appellate tribunal is proposed to be set up in each state to streamline and expedite the dispute resolution process with regard to goods and services tax (GST). Each state appellate tribunal would have two technical members (one officer each from the centre and states) and two judicial members.

There will also be a national appellate tribunal, which would be set up in Delhi, and comprise one judicial member and one technical member.

Expectations From Next GST Council

Sumanta Dey, senior director and head (public policy and corporate affairs) at Head Digital Work, said, “We are hopeful the upcoming GST Council meeting will further encourage the sector by setting a moderate and viable tax rate for online skill gaming. In recent months, the government has made a lot of effort to draw a distinction between online skill games, and gambling and betting, through light-touch, consultative policies such as MeitY’s Intermediary rules, as well as the new TDS provisions."

Dey also said he expects the policy consistency to extend to GST too, given the golden opportunity India has to become a Global Gaming Hub, thanks to favourable demographics, high digital penetration, and rising income levels. It is therefore crucial the GST Council finalises the GST rate for online gaming at 18 per cent on Gross Gaming Revenues or Platform Fees. This most certainly would set the stage for the sector to become a huge catalyst in growing India’s digital ecosystem.