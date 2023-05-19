Tax Dates In May 2023: Income Tax Challan, TDS, TCS; Know All Details Here

Staying in the loop with important tax deadlines is essential for individuals to sidestep penalties, effectively handle their finances, meet filing requirements promptly, and stay abreast of any shifts in tax legislation. By grasping the crucial dates for tax payments, including advance payments and self-assessment, taxpayers can proactively strategise their financial affairs and steer clear of any potential legal or monetary ramifications.

Timely filing of tax returns can shield taxpayers from swiftly accumulating penalties and interest charges. Moreover, keeping understanding of dynamic tax laws and regulations is vital for effective compliance. Ultimately, being well-versed in important tax dates empowers taxpayers to adhere to regulations, avert financial and legal repercussions, and proficiently manage their finances.

Due Dates For May 2023

According to the tax calendar given on the official website of the Income Tax Department, following are the important dates for the month of May. Some dates are over from the below list.

May 07, 2023

Due date for deposit of Tax deducted/collected for the month of April, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income-tax Challan

May 15, 2023

​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of March, 2023

Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of March, 2023​

​Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194M in the month of March, 2023

Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194S in the month of March, 2023

Note: Applicable in case of specified person as mentioned under section 194S

​Due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of April, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan

​Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2023

​Due date for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes have been modified after registering in the system for the month of April, 2023

May 30, 2023

​Submission of a statement (in Form No. 49C) by non-resident having a liaison office in India for the financial year 2022-23

Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of April, 2023​

​Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194M in the month of April, 2023​

​Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of April, 2023

Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194S in the month of April, 2023

Note: Applicable in case of specified person as mentioned under section 194S

​Issue of TCS certificates for the 4th Quarter of the Financial Year 2022-23

May 31, 2023