August Tax Calendar Is Out: Form 16, TDS; Check IT Dept's All Important Dates Here

Income Tax Dates August, 2023: Having knowledge of the important dates pertaining to taxation is essential for taxpayers in order to prevent penalties, effectively handle their finances, meet filing deadlines, and remain informed about any modifications in tax laws and regulations. The last date for filing ITR for assessment year 2023-24 (FY 2022-23) was July 31, 2023, with no extension of the deadline.

In the month of August, there are five important dates given by the Income Tax Department. By comprehending the deadlines for tax payments, including advance tax payments and self-assessment tax payments, taxpayers can strategically plan their finances and steer clear of any legal or financial repercussions.

Here’s a list of all the important tax-related dates for the month of August;

August 7

Securities Transaction Tax / Commodities Transaction Tax

Securities Transaction Tax - Due date for deposit of tax collected for the month of July, 2023

Commodities Transaction Tax - Due date for deposit of tax collected for the month of July, 2023

Form 27C: Declaration under sub-section (1A) of section 206C of the Income-tax Act, 1961 to be made by a buyer for obtaining goods without collection of tax for declarations received in the month of July, 2023

Collection and recovery of equalisation levy on specified services in the month of July, 2023

TDS/TCS Deposit Due Dates: Due date for deposit of Tax deducted/collected for the month of July, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income tax Challan.

August 14

Form 16B: Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of June, 2023

Form 16C: Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of June, 2023

Form 16D: Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194M in the month of June, 2023

Form 16E: Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194S in the month of June 2023

August 15

Form 24G: Due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of July, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan

Form 3BB: Due date for furnishing statement in Form No. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes been modified after registering in the system for the month of July, 2023

Form 3BC: Due date for furnishing statement in Form No. 3BC by a recognised association in respect of transactions in which client codes have been modified after registering in the system for the month of July, 2023

August 30

Form 26QB: Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of July, 2023

Form 26QC: Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of July, 2023

Form 26QD: Due date for furnishing of challan cum statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194M in the month of July, 2023

Form 26QE: Due date for furnishing of challan cum statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194S in the month of July, 2023

August 31

Form 9A: Application in Form 9A for exercising the option available under Explanation to section 11(1) to apply income of previous year in the next year or in future (if the assessee is required to submit return of income on October 31, 2023

Form 10: Statement to be furnished to the Assessing Officer/Prescribed Authority under clause (a) of the Explanation 3 to the third proviso to clause (23C) of section 10 or under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 11 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (if the assessee is required to submit return of income on October 31, 2023.