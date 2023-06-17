Income Tax Payment: Now 25 Banks Available For E-Pay Tax Service; Check List Here

Income Tax Payment Online: E-Pay Tax is a service offered by the Income Tax Department of India that allows taxpayers to pay their taxes online through a variety of channels, including net banking, debit card, over the counter, NEFT, and RTGS. The service is available through a network of authorised banks, which can be found on the Income Tax Department’s website.

To use E-Pay Tax, taxpayers must first create an account on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/). Once an account has been created, taxpayers can generate a challan number for their tax payment. The challan number can then be used to make a payment through any of the authorised channels.

Also Read: Effortless ITR Filing: A Step-by-Step Guide To Register On Income Tax Portal

List of banks for tax payments available at e-Pay Tax service at e-Filing portal.

DCB Bank is the latest entrant in the E-Pay Tax service and is now enabled with over the counter and net banking options.

Check full list of 25 banks;

Axis Bank Bank of Baroda Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Canara Bank Central Bank of India City Union Bank DCB Bank Federal Bank HDFC Bank ICICI Bank IDBI Bank Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank IndusInd Bank Jammu & Kashmir Bank Karur Vysya Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab & Sind Bank RBL Bank State Bank of India South Indian Bank UCO Bank Union Bank

To make an E-Pay Tax payment, follow these steps:

Go to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

Click on the “E-Pay Tax" tab.

Enter your PAN number, mobile number/password.

Select the challan number for your tax payment.

Enter the amount of your tax payment

Select the payment method you want to use.

Click on the “Pay Tax" button.

E-Pay Tax is a convenient and secure way to pay taxes. It eliminates the need to stand in line at a tax collection centre and reduces the risk of losing a physical check or money order. Taxpayers who use E-Pay Tax can also track their payment history and download a receipt for their records.