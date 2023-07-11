Income Tax Return AY2023-24: Over 2 Crore ITRs Filed So Far, 9 Days Faster Than Last Year

Even as the July 31 deadline is approaching fast to file the income tax returns, over 2 crore ITRs have already been filed till today, July 11, 2023. This is 9 days faster than the last year when 2 crore ITRs were filed till July 20, 2022, according to the income tax department.

Also Read: Already Filed ITR? Quickly Check Your Tax Refund Status In Simple Way; A Step-By-Step Guide

“We are happy to inform that over 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 11th of July this year as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till 20th of July last year," Income Tax India said in a tweet on Tuesday.

It added that taxpayers have helped reach the 2-crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year. “We appreciate the effort!"

“We urge those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," the income tax department said.

As of July 9, 2023, about 1.9 crore ITRs were filed for the assessment year 2023-24. Of these, around 1.74 crore income tax returns were verified, according to the latest data on the income tax portal. Till July 9, 46,77,639 verified ITRs were processed for the assessment year 2023-24.

There are around 11.22 crore individual registered users.

There are around seven types of income tax forms. Each form is different and is for a particular type of tax filer. You must know which form is appropriate for you, so that any income tax notice can be avoided in future. For those having only salary income, they can file it using ITR-1, while those having other sources of income need to use other forms to file ITR.

PAN card, Aadhaar card, Form 16, Form 16A, 16B, 16C, bank statement, Form 26AS, investment proofs, rent agreement, sale deed, and dividend warrants may be required to file the income tax return.

Form 26AS can be downloaded from the income tax portal. It is an annual tax statement like a tax passbook that has details of the taxes deposited and deducted with the government against your PAN.

Also, taxpayers with an annual income of one crore or more must have their accounts audited.