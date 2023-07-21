ITR Filing Errors: Wrong Bank Account Details Entered In ITR? Here's How To Correct It

ITR Filing 2023: If you find yourself wondering about the feasibility of making changes or updates to your details after filing the income tax return (ITR), rest assured that it is possible to do so. The process is straightforward whether you need to update your contact information, such as your address, mobile number, or email ID, or make changes to your bank details, which is very important for you to get the refund of taxes on time. Below, this article will guide you on how to submit a request for updating the bank account information if you have entered wrong details while filing the ITR.

Also Read: Effortless ITR Filing: A Step-by-Step Guide To Register On Income Tax Portal

Avinash Shekhar, founder and CEO, TaxNodes, said, “If someone has inadvertently entered wrong bank account details in their income tax return form, it is crucial to take prompt action to rectify the situation. Rectifying the error in the bank account details is essential to ensure that any refunds or communications from the income tax department are correctly processed. It is crucial to act promptly and cooperate with the authorities to resolve the issue and avoid any potential complications or delays."

According to tax-related services provider platform, Clear, the feature ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’ under the e-filing portal allows taxpayers to make modifications to their bank account, address, mobile number, and e-mail ID. It is important to note that taxpayers can make the request only before the processing of the ITR.

Taxpayers can submit their requests by following the steps mentioned below:

Log in to the ‘e-filing’ portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Go to the tab ‘My Account’ located on the top left-hand side of the page.

Under the ‘My Account’ tab, choose ‘Service Request’.

Under ‘Service Request’, choose ‘Request Type’ as ‘New Request’.

Next, under ‘Request Category’, choose - ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’.

Then click ‘Submit’.

A new screen displays ‘Change ITR Form Particulars’.

The taxpayer’s PAN would be displayed.

The taxpayer is required to enter ‘Acknowledgement Number’ of the ITR here.

In the next screen, a taxpayer has options for ‘Changing Bank Account Details’, ‘Change Address Details’ and ‘Change E-Mail ID/Mobile Number Details’.

Here, the taxpayer has to choose the necessary option, provide the necessary information and submit the request.

Once your request for ‘Change in ITR Form particulars’ is submitted, a success message would display on the screen with a transaction ID.

Once you have updated your bank details, you will need to re-validate your ITR.

To do this, follow these steps:

Go to the “My Account" tab.

Click on “Bank Accounts".

Click on the “Re-validate" button next to the bank account that you have updated.

Follow the instructions on the screen.

Once your bank details have been re-validated, your ITR will be processed and your refund will be issued.

After you have successfully submitted the request, the updated information will be reflected in your income tax return records. It’s essential to keep your details up-to-date to ensure smooth communication with the tax authorities and avoid any potential issues. By following these steps, you can easily make the necessary modifications to your ITR details as needed.