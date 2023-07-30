CHANGE LANGUAGE
5.83 Cr Income Tax Returns Filed For FY23, Check Latest IT Dept Data
5.83 Cr Income Tax Returns Filed For FY23, Check Latest IT Dept Data

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 15:02 IST

New Delhi, India

The deadline to file your ITR for the financial year 2022-2023 is July 31.

The deadline to file your ITR for the financial year 2022-2023 is July 31.

ITR Filing Data: 10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 1 pm on July 30 & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour.

As many as 5.83 crore tax returns have been filed for income earned in 2022-23 fiscal, thus crossing the number of ITRs filed till July 31 last year. The last date for filing income tax returns for the previous year by salaried class and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

Also Read: Income Tax Refund Made Easy: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Tax Refund Status Online

“5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year,” the I-T department tweeted.

Giving statistics of the tax return filing, the department said more than 46 lakh successful logins on the e-filing portal were seen till 1 pm today. On Saturday, there were more than 1.78 crore successful efiling logins.

“10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 1 pm today & 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour,” the I-T department tweeted at 1403 hrs.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 30, 2023, 15:02 IST
last updated:July 30, 2023, 15:02 IST