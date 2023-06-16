CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
Home » business » Tax » ITR Checklist: Keep These Documents Ready for Income Tax Return Filing
2-MIN READ

ITR Checklist: Keep These Documents Ready for Income Tax Return Filing

Published By: Aparna Deb

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 11:46 IST

New Delhi, India

ITR Filing 2023: Whether you file online or offline, it is absolutely necessary to file details on the correct form.

ITR Filing 2023: Whether you file online or offline, it is absolutely necessary to file details on the correct form.

As the deadline for filing an ITR approaches, taxpayers are advised to make necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and accurate submission.

As the deadline for filing an ITR approaches, taxpayers are advised to make necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and accurate submission.

The Income Tax Act, 1961 mandates the filing of income tax returns (ITR) under various circumstances, and adherence to the requirements is crucial for individuals and businesses alike. As the deadline for filing an ITR approaches, taxpayers are advised to make necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and accurate submission.

The deadline for filing income tax returns for individual taxpayers and those who don’t require an audit is July 31, 2023.

Documents for Individuals Owning Businesses

Business owners and professionals should assess their eligibility for the presumptive taxation scheme based on their gross receipts or turnover. If the turnover exceeds the prescribed limits, you’ll need to have your books of accounts audited and prepare for the audit. Upload the audited report on the e-filing portal while filing your ITR. For income with tax deduction at source (TDS), reconcile invoices and payments with TDS. From the income tax website, download Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS). Verify that TDS amounts in your books match these statements. If there are discrepancies, clarify with your client/customer.

Salaried Individuals

Salaried individuals must submit Form 16. Check for correct information on Form 16 on the tax deductions, including exempt income like House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Leave Travel Assistance (LTA). It is essential to review the form for accuracy and ensure that all deductions and investments are properly considered. If errors or omissions exist, notify your employer and tax consultant for corrective action and proper deductions when filing taxes. Verify that gross salary in Form 16 matches salary slips or bank account credits after deductions.

Individuals Dependent on Fixed Deposits

Individuals earning interest income from fixed deposits should obtain interest certificates covering the entire year. In the case of cumulative deposits, the interest accrued throughout the year must be included in the income calculation. Additionally, those following the cash basis of accounting should include the full interest from fixed deposits maturing during the year, irrespective of any renewals.

Individuals Associated with Mutual Funds

Investors in shares and mutual funds must obtain detailed statements for the year, particularly for investments involving Systematic Transfer Plans (STP) and switches within the same fund house. These transactions may not be readily visible in bank accounts. Comprehensive transaction statements should be collected for shares purchased through a broker, and all transactions must be accurately accounted for in income calculations. Special attention should be given to intra-day transactions, as they may not be reflected in bank statements.

Finally, it is essential to download the latest Form 26AS and ensure that all transactions appearing in it are accurately accounted for in the taxable income calculation. This form contains various financial transactions, and taxpayers are advised to verify that these entries belong to them and have been appropriately considered.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. itr
  2. income tax
first published:June 16, 2023, 11:46 IST
last updated:June 16, 2023, 11:46 IST