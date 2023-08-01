E-Verify Your ITR Before Last Day: Check Step-by-Step Aadhaar OTP Guide Here

Income Tax Return Filing: ITR e-verify is the process of electronically verifying your income tax return (ITR). It is a mandatory step that must be completed within 30 days of filing your ITR. If you do not e-verify your ITR, it will be considered invalid. If you verify the ITR post this timeline, the new date will be considered as the filing day and will attract penalties, as applicable. If you have filed your return on July 31 and If you fail to verify by date Aug 30, 2023, the date of verification will be considered as date of filing and consequences applicable are as per Income-Tax Act 1961.

Remember, once you have completed the e-verification process, your ITR will be considered as e-verified. This step is crucial and so considered as the final step in your ITR filing process. In the absence of a validated return, you will be liable for penalty and prosecution applicable to non-filers.

The due date for filing ITRs for the financial year 2022-23 was July 31, 2023. However, there are certain categories of taxpayers who are allowed to file their ITRs later, for example those who opt for ITR - 6.

There are several ways to e-verify your ITR, including:

Aadhaar OTP: This is the most common method of e-verifying your ITR. You will need to enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number.

EVC through bank account: If your bank account is linked to your PAN, you can e-verify your ITR using an EVC (Electronic Verification Code) that is generated by your bank.

EVC through demat account: If you have a demat account, you can e-verify your ITR using an EVC that is generated by your demat account provider.

Net banking: You can also e-verify your ITR using net banking. Simply login to your net banking account and follow the instructions to e-verify your ITR.

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC): If you have a DSC, you can use it to e-verify your ITR.

To e-verify your ITR, you will need to go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department and log in to your account.

Once you are logged in, you will need to select the “e-Verify Return" option. You will then need to enter the details of your ITR and select the method of e-verification that you want to use.

​How to e-verify the Income tax return through Aadhaar OTP?

Login to e-Filing website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ with your login credentials and follow the procedure mentioned below;

Go to e-file > Income tax return > e-Verify Return >

Click on ‘e-Verify’ link select option ‘I would like to generate Aadhaar OTP to e-Verify my return’ >

Enter the 6 digit alphanumeric OTP received on the mobile number communicated by Aadhaar to e-Verify your return.

Before opting for this option, confirm that your Aadhaar Number is linked with your PAN.