ITR Filing Crosses 1 Cr Milestone Till June 26; Know How To Register And File ITR Soon

The income tax department on Tuesday said over 1 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till June 26, 2023 hitting the milestone faster than last year. The last date for filing tax returns for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal is July 31 for salaried taxpayers and those assessees who do not need to get their accounts audited.

In a tweet, the IT department said the 1 crore ITR filing milestone reached 12 days early this year compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year.

Also Read: ITR Filing Last Date, TDS And TCS: Don’t Miss These 4 Income Tax Due Dates In July

“Over 1 crore ITRs have been filed till 26th June this year compared to 1 crore ITRs filed till 8th of July last year,” it said.

The department also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs early so as to avoid the last-minute rush.

Step-by-Step Guide To Register On Income Tax Portal

E-filing of tax returns is mandatory for certain categories of taxpayers in India. Read more

To register for e-Filing as a taxpayer on the Income Tax Portal, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Prerequisite for Individual Users

Before taxpayers start registration, ensure the following details should be hand-in-hand.

Valid PAN

Valid Mobile Number

Valid Current Address

Valid Email Address, preferably your own

Registration Process

Perform the following steps to register as an ‘Individual User’:

Step 1: Visit the ‘e-Filing’ Portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: ​Click ‘Register Yourself’ button located at right side of the Home Page.

Step 3: Select the user type as ‘Individual’.

Step 4: Click Continue

Provide the following basic details:

PAN; Surname, First Name and Middle Name; Date of birth; Residential Status

Step 5: Click ‘Continue’

Step 6: Fill in the following mandatory details:

Password Details

Contact Details

Current Address

Click ‘Submit’

Step 7: After registration,

For Residents, a six digit OTP1 and OTP2 will be shared on your mobile number and email ID, specified at the time of registration.

For Non-residents, OTP will be shared on your primary email ID, specified at the time of registration.

Step 8: Enter the correct OTP to complete the registration process

Upon successful login, you will be directed to your e-Filing dashboard, where you can access various services and features provided by the Income Tax Department.

To file your Income Tax Return (ITR) online on the Income Tax Portal, follow these step-by-step instructions: