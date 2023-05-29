Aadhaar-PAN Link, Advance Tax, TDS Challan: These 5 Dates In June You Can't Miss

Income Tax Dates June, 2023: Having knowledge of the important dates pertaining to taxation is essential for taxpayers in order to prevent penalties, effectively handle their finances, meet filing deadlines, and remain informed about any modifications in tax laws and regulations. By comprehending the deadlines for tax payments, including advance tax payments and self-assessment tax payments, taxpayers can strategically plan their finances and steer clear of any legal or financial repercussions.

Timely filing of tax returns also enables taxpayers to evade swiftly accumulating penalties and interest charges. Furthermore, keeping up-to-date with any revisions in tax laws and regulations is crucial for adhering to them accurately. In summary, being aware of the key dates associated with taxes empowers taxpayers to maintain compliance with tax laws, avoid financial and legal consequences, and proficiently manage their finances.

Here’s a list of all the important tax-related dates for the month of June.

Due Dates For June 2023

According to the tax calendar given on the official website of the Income Tax Department, following are the important dates for the month of June 2023;

7 June 2023

​​Due date for deposit of Tax deducted/collected for the month of May, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income-tax Challan

14 June 2023

Due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M and 194S in the month of April, 2023

​​Note: Applicable in case of specified person as mentioned under section 194S

15 June 2023

​Due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of May, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan

​Quarterly TDS certificates (in respect of tax deducted for payments other than salary) for the quarter ending March, 2023

​First instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2024-25

for the assessment year 2024-25 ​Certificate of tax deducted at source to employees in respect of salary paid and tax deducted during Financial Year 2022-23

in respect of salary paid and tax deducted during Financial Year 2022-23 ​Due date for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes been modified after registering in the system for the month of May, 2023

​Furnishing of statement (in Form No. 64D) of income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder for the previous year 2022-23

29 June 2023

​Due date for e-filing of a statement (in Form No. 3CEK) by an eligible investment fund unde​r section 9A in respect of its activities in financial year 2022-23

30 June 2023

​Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IA in the month of May, 2023​

Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IB in the month of May, 2023

Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194M in the month of May, 2023

Due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194S in the month of May, 2023

Note: Applicable in case of specified person as mentioned under section 194S

​Return in respect of securities transaction tax for the financial year 2022-23

​Quarterly return of non-deduction of tax at source by a banking company from interest on time deposit in respect of the quarter ending March 31, 2023​

​Statement to be furnished (in Form No. 64C) by Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) to units holders in respect of income distributed during the previous year 2022-23

​​Report by an approved institution/public sector company under section 35AC(4)/(5) for the year ending March 31, 2023

​Due date for furnishing of statement of income distributed by business trust to its unit holders during the financial year 2022-23. This statement is required to be furnished to the unit holders in form No. 64B

​Furnishing of Equalisation Levy statement for the financial year 2022-23

Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to avoid PAN becoming inoperative

