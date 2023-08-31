TCI Express To Coal India, Motilal Oswal Enlists 5 Stocks To Watch Out For

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex ended at 65,087.25 points on August 30 which is 0.02 per cent or 11.43 points higher than Tuesday. Similar trends were seen on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where it witnessed an increase of 4.80 points to settle at 19,347 points.

Now, with the onset of the stock exchange on August 31, Motilal Oswal, a domestic brokerage firm, has suggested some stocks of the companies that are expected to give good returns to the investors.

TCI Express Ltd

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is a logistics non-government company. The share price of this company closed on Wednesday evening at NSE for Rs 1,414.70. According to Motilal Oswal, the share price of this company will increase by 34 per cent in the future. It can be a good trading option for the investors. It has given a buy rating to this stock with a target price of Rs 1900. The share price of this company is currently trading at Rs 1,410 on NSE as recorded at 10:04 am on August 31.

CEAT Ltd

CEAT Limited is a multinational tyre manufacturing company which is owned by RPG Group. The share prices of this company closed at Rs 2,257 on BSE on August 30. Motilal Oswal has claimed that the price for this stock will go to Rs 3,000 in the future. The company is currently trading at Rs 2,249 as recorded at 10:17 am on August 31. The brokerage firm claims that the company can give 33 per cent profit to investors in the coming time.

Coal India Ltd

Coal India Ltd is the largest government-owned coal producer company in India. The share price of this company is trading at Rs 230 recorded at 10:23 am on August 31. The stock price of the company closed on Wednesday evening at Rs 228 on NSE. The brokerage firm has set the target price of this company at Rs 300. It is expected to increase further by 31 per cent according to Motilal Oswal.

HDFC Bank Ltd

The country’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank Ltd, is also on the list of the most profitable stocks by the brokerage firm. It has set the target price for this bank at Rs 2,070. The share price of this bank closed at Rs 1,578 on the NSE on the last trading day. On August 31, the company is trading at Rs 1,569 which is recorded at 10:27 am. It is expected to jump by 31 per cent in the coming days as per the report of Motilal Oswal.

Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co Ltd

Cholamandalam Investment and Fin Co Ltd, which is headquartered in Chennai, has 1,029 branches across the country. Motilal Oswal has set the target price of the company at Rs 1,350. On Wednesday evening, the share price of the company closed at Rs 1,116. on August 31, this finance company is trading at Rs 1,121 on NSE. at 10:33 am.