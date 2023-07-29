TCS Announces Changes In Senior Management Personnel; Details Here

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, on Saturday announced changes in senior management personnel (SMP) positions. According to a BSE filing, TCS Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer Ananth Krishnan will no longer be an SMP after July 31, as he retires in October.

According to the filing on Saturday, July 29, Harrick Vin will take over as a senior management personnel from August 1. He is currently the chief services innovation officer at TCS. Before this, he was the head of TCS Digitate. He has been in academia and industry for over 30 years and has been with TCS for 18 years.

Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Siva Ganesan, Ashok Pai, and Raguraman Ayyaswamy will also take over as SMPs from August 1, 2023, according to the TCS regulatory filing.

However, TCS announced that Rajashree R will no longer be an SMP.

Shankar Narayanan is a senior vice-president at TCS and has been with the

company for over 30 years. V Rajanna is a senior vice-president at TCS and the head of the communications, media and technology businesses. With 32 years in the IT industry, he has been with the company for over 29 years.

Siva Ganesan is a senior vice-president at TCS and the global head of the Microsoft Business Unit. Siva has been with company for over 32 years and has across-the-board experience in sales, solutioning, operations, programme

management, delivery, and global account management.

Ashok Pai is a senior vice-president at TCS and the global head of TCS’

cognitive business operations (CBO). Drawing on more than 31 years of

industry experience, Ashok has played a pivotal role in helping enterprises transform for the digital economy.

Reguraman Ayyaswamy is a senior vice-president at TCS and the global head of the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital engineering units. A 38-year

veteran of the industry, he has been with the company for over 29 years.