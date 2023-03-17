TCS CEO-Designate K Krithivasan to Replace Rajesh Gopinathan: Key Things To Know About Him

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has appointed K Krithivasan as the new CEO-designate, with effect from Thursday, March 16. His appointment comes after Rajesh Gopinathan resigned from the post of MD and CEO “to pursue other interests". Here’re key things to know about Krithivasan:

“Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors at its meeting held on March 16, 2023, appointed K Krithivasan as the chief executive officer-designate, with effective from March 16, 2023," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

He shall take over as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company in the next financial year, subject to shareholders’ approval, the effective date of which would be intimated in due course.

Who Is K Krithivasan?

* K Krithivasan is currently president and global head of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business group at Tata Consultancy Services

* He has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989

* Krithivasan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

* During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales

* He has also helped major clients with digital transformation, change management cycle acceleration, achieving value beyond cost optimization, and establishing IT program governance

* Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

