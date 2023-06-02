TCS CEO K Krithivasan's Focus Areas: Generative AI, IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity; Details Here

K Krithivasan has taken over as the fifth CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in its over-five-decade-long history. This came after Rajesh Gopinathan resigned as the MD and CEO of TCS “to pursue other interests", with effect from May 31. In his first communication to the staff as the full-time MD & CEO, K Krithivasan said it is planning to increase TCS’ focus on new-gen technologies like cybersecurity, generative artificial intelligence and cloud.

“As we step into the next phase of TCS, we will continue our investments in key and emerging areas like cloud, cybersecurity, 5G, IoT, generative AI, etc., with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery," K Krithivasan said in an email to employees, according to an ET report.

“I have had the opportunity to work with many of you and built long-lasting friendships which I cherish the most," he said in the email, titled ‘Let’s script an exciting future’.

“I have also had the opportunity to work with many of our key clients across different geographies and build deep customer relationships. I step into this role on the strength of these friendships and relationships," he added.

The 58-year-old TCS veteran is one of the senior most executives in the company to be appointed CEO. Prior to this, he was the global head of TCS’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) Business Group, which contributes around 35 per cent of the company’s revenue.

Who Is K Krithivasan?

K Krithivasan has been the president and global head of the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business group at Tata Consultancy Services.

K Krithivasan has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years. He joined the Tata Consultancy Services in 1989. During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

He is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG. K Krithivasan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

K Krithivasan takes charge at a time when growth is slowing down for the IT sector due to uncertainties, and caution in key markets such as the US and Europe.

The company had nominated Krithivasan as the CEO designate while Gopinathan, would continue with the company till September 15 to provide transition and support to his successor.

Gopinathan, 52, had said this is his first resignation and he has not written a resume since the campus days as he joined Tata Industries 27 years ago from the campus and TCS 22 years ago. He did not reveal his plans after September 15.