TCS Gets 10-Year Contract For Teachers' Pensions Scheme In England

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has emerged as a global leader in IT services, business solutions and consulting. This firm offers a consulting-led and integrated portfolio of IT and IT-enabled services. TCS has provided its software services in the United States and England as well. Now, the company has also been chosen for another important project in England.

TCS has been chosen by the Department for Education to administer and enhance the customer experiences for the Teachers’ Pension Scheme in England and Wales. The company has informed about it in a press release. Teachers’ Pension Scheme is the second largest public sector pension scheme in the UK with over 2 million members.

TCS has been rewarded with a 10-year contract to manage the scheme administration services. The firm will do so with a future-ready, digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS™ (software brand). It will enable accurate administration of pension records, payment of benefits, effective scheme finance management, proactive member engagement and easy access to information. TCS has been providing its services in the UK since 1975 in Company Cloud, Cognitive Business Operations, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, etc.

According to Whitelane Research, TCS is one of the two companies that share the No.1 position in the Service Provider satisfaction ranking. Whitelane Research has published the results of its annual study on IT Outsourcing and IT service provider performance in the BeLux marketplace. According to the information available on the company’s website, TCS also provides services to the top 8 retailers, 5 energy companies and 2 pharma companies in the UK.

TCS, a company founded in 1968, also operates in banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail and consumer business sectors. It is listed in the top 10 companies of Sensex. Tata Consultancy Services is second only to Reliance Industries Limited in terms of market capitalisation in India. More than 5 lakh employees work in the TCS and it has also provided 87 per cent returns to its shareholders in the past five years.