TCS, Lexmark Partner to Transform Digital Core

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced it has been selected to transform IoT solutions provider Lexmark’s enterprise applications, cloud journey and innovation programme. As part of the association, TCS is moving Lexmark’s workloads to a public cloud and designing a cloud operating model using automation and infrastructure-as-code. The digital core is being developed to elevate user experience across finance, order to cash, and supply chain functions, TCS said.

TCS will also design a command centre to monitor business processes across applications, data, infrastructure and network.

The company will help Lexmark take its Optra platform, which bridges IoT device data with core business systems, to manufacturing and retail clients globally.

Lexmark Chief Information and Technology Officer Vishal Gupta said, “Our partnership with TCS will help us build an integrated operations model embracing technologies such as cloud and automation, enhancing our business agility, user and customer experience, and productivity." TCS’ Agile Innovation Cloud will enable sustained ideation and innovation aligned to Lexmark’s growth and transformation imperatives, TCS Global Head for Technology, Software, and Services Business Group V Rajanna said.