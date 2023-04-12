TCS Q4 Results: IT Major Announces Rs 24 Dividend Per Equity Share

India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services declared its Q4FY23 financial results on April 12. Apart from financial results, the TCS board also announced the final dividend for 2022-23 at its 28th annual general meeting. TCS’ net profit had stood at Rs 9,959 in the corresponding period last year (Q4 FY22).

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share.

The IT major has reported 14.8% jump YoY in its net profit to Rs 11,436 for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23). The revenue from operations of India’s largest IT services company also rose 16.94% to Rs 59,162, compared with Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago period.

On a constant currency basis, TCS revenue jumped 13.5 per cent during the December 2022 quarter. TCS’ board had also declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.

In the previous quarter of October-December 2022, TCS’ (TCS) consolidated net profit stood at Rs 10,846 crore, a jump of 11% on a year-on-year basis. During October-December 2022, TCS’ revenue rose 19.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 58,229 crore.

