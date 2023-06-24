CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » TCS Suspends 4 Employees for Violating Code of Conduct After Whistleblower Complaint: Report
1-MIN READ

TCS Suspends 4 Employees for Violating Code of Conduct After Whistleblower Complaint: Report

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 10:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The issue relates to breach of TCS' Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors.

The issue relates to breach of TCS' Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors.

TCS says none of its key managerial persons has been involved in any irregularities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended four employees for violating its code of conduct, following a whistleblower complaint received earlier this month, according to a PTI report. It also said the country’s largest IT services company has also barred an unspecified number of vendors who provided talent on a contractual basis.

In a late evening statement to the exchanges, TCS said it probed the allegations made in the complaint and found out that the charges do not “involve any fraud by or against the company and no financial impact".

The statement made after a media report published earlier on Friday also clarified that the “reference to alleged scam in recruitment process is incorrect".

It said the resource management group (RMG) is entrusted with allocating resources to various projects and fill shortfall through contractors.

“The complaint referred to…relates to hiring of such contract resources employed by the contractors," it added.

The company also clarified that none of its key managerial persons has been involved in any irregularities.

“The issue relates to breach of the company’s Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors," it informed the exchanges.

The PTI report, quoting sources, also said four employees and an unspecified number of contractors have been suspended by the company following the probe. They elaborated that there have not been any financial dealings and broadly involve favouritism shown by certain employees in hiring the services of particular vendors.

In the statement, TCS said, “On receipt of the complaint, the Company launched a review to examine the allegations in the complaint. Based on the review: (i) this does not involve any fraud by or against the company and no financial impact; (ii) the issue relates to breach of the company’s Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors; and (iii) no key managerial person of the Company has been found to be involved."

The TCS scrip had closed 0.66 per cent down at Rs 3,217.45 a piece on the BSE on Friday, as against a 0.41 per cent correction on the benchmark.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:June 24, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated:June 24, 2023, 10:29 IST