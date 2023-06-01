TCS Work From Office Policy: IT Firm Warns of Paycut, Leave Deduction For Employees

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been sending memos to staff who are not following the directive to work from office for at least 12 days in a month.

TCS has also warned in its memo that if employees fail to come to office for the required time period, then strict measures will be taken against them.

In September last year, with the Covid-19 pandemic subsiding, TCS informed its employees they must come to office for at least three days a week (total 12 in a month).

Also, as per the TOI report, if an associate, who has been rostered to come to office in a particular week, seeks to work from home instead, then such a request may be approved if the individual agrees to compensate for such days at some point during the month, or, in other words, comes to office on days they would otherwise be off, or functioning virtually.

“You are warned and directed to start reporting to work from your office location as per the assigned roster with immediate effect,” the company said in its latest memo to employees and the letter was obtained by TOI.

When asked about the policy, the company asserted that many people have joined the company in the last two years, and that it is important for the employees to better know the place and deliver good results. TCS believes that working from office helps meet the objective and the firm expects people to work from office for a fewer days. Hence, it is ensuring that the employees follow the rules.

“We are excited to see our campuses buzzing with energy and want all our employees to be a part of that vibrant ecosystem. A significant number of employees have joined TCS in the last two years. It is important for them to experience the TCS environment to collaborate, learn, grow and also have fun together, thus developing a stronger sense of belonging to the organization and enabling better integration," a company’s spokesperson said.

“This has yielded good results with many of our people returning to office. Our objective is to have all associates work from office for at least three days a week on average in the month, and towards the same we continue working with all our groups to have everyone participate,” the person added.

Additionally, any request seeking work from home is to be made at least five days in advance.