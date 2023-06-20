CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay CommissionFD
Home » Business » Layoffs Continue In Tech World: Now This Big Data Analytics Firm Is Cutting Jobs
1-MIN READ

Layoffs Continue In Tech World: Now This Big Data Analytics Firm Is Cutting Jobs

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 10:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Employees posted on online company review site that laid off employees 'had received two months of pay but no other benefits'. (Representative image)

Employees posted on online company review site that laid off employees 'had received two months of pay but no other benefits'. (Representative image)

The company's CEO Joe Kim announced the job cuts in an email to Sumo Logic staff.

In a clear sign of the layoff trend that is being witnessed across the globe, big data analytics software company Sumo Logic has reportedly laid off 79 employees, as job cuts continue in the tech industry worldwide. The company’s CEO Joe Kim announced the job cuts in an email to staff.

The layoffs at Sumo Logic occurred less than a month after the global investment firm Francisco Partners acquired the company for $1.7 billion, news agency IANS reported citing a report from The Information.

Also Read: Layoffs Continue: Now This Company Is Reducing 3% Jobs From Its Global Workforce

“He said one group of workers would receive an email telling them their roles had been cut, while another group would receive an email saying their roles were safe," the report noted.

According to its most recent annual filing, Sumo Logic employed 983 people.

Reportedly, anonymous Sumo Logic employees posted on online company review site Blind that laid off employees “had received two months of pay but no other benefits".

Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, in May announced that Francisco Partners completed its acquisition of the company.

The all-cash transaction valued Sumo Logic at an aggregate equity valuation of approximately $1.7 billion, IANS reported.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sumo Logic stockholders received $12.05 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 57%.

Recently, ZoomInfo, a US-based marketing technology company, announced plans to reduce its global workforce by around 3%. The company in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated its employees about its intentions to streamline the organisational structure, expedite decision-making, and allocate resources to strategic growth opportunities while maintaining profitability.

About the Author
Namit Singh Sengar
Namit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over five years of experience, he covers personal finance, brands and economy....Read More
first published:June 20, 2023, 10:31 IST
last updated:June 20, 2023, 10:32 IST