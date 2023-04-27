CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Business » Tech Mahindra Q4 Net Profit Falls 27% to Rs 1,179.8 Crore
Tech Mahindra Q4 Net Profit Falls 27% to Rs 1,179.8 Crore

PTI

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 16:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Tech Mahindra has declared its Q4 FY23 results on Thursday.

For FY23, Tech Mahindra's net profit comes at Rs 5,137.6 crore as against Rs 5,794.9 crore in the year-ago period

Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 1,179.8 crore. The fifth-largest IT services company by revenues had reported a post-tax net profit of Rs 1,637.9 crore in the year-ago period.

For FY23, its net profit came at Rs 5,137.6 crore as against Rs 5,794.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to Rs 14,023.7 crore as against Rs 12,436.1 crore in the year-ago period, while expenses jumped to Rs 12,493.8 crore as against R$ 10,567.3 crore in the year-ago period.

